WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Classic van stolen; early-morning gunfire; prowler/burglar alert

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:

CLASSIC VAN STOLEN: Be on the lookout for Zack‘s van:

My van was stolen last night … from the Pigeon Point area, 21st/Genesee, between 10 pm and 9 am 1987 Gray Vanagon

Yakima roof cargo box

“Campmobile” sticker on the nose

“Treepeople” sticker in back window

Plate AFD9206

EARLY-MORNING GUNFIRE: We received a few inquiries this morning about a search in Highland Park around 1 am. We didn’t hear it at the time, and nobody texted, but archived scanner audio confirms that after 911 got a report of possible gunfire near 10th SW/SW Kenyon, they found at least one shell casing in that area. No medical calls, so apparently no victims.

PROWLER/BURGLAR ALERT: From Becky: