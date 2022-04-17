WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Classic van stolen; early-morning gunfire; prowler/burglar alert

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:
CLASSIC VAN STOLEN: Be on the lookout for Zack‘s van:
My van was stolen last night … from the Pigeon Point area, 21st/Genesee, between 10 pm and 9 am
1987 Gray Vanagon
Yakima roof cargo box
“Campmobile” sticker on the nose
“Treepeople” sticker in back window
Plate AFD9206
EARLY-MORNING GUNFIRE: We received a few inquiries this morning about a search in Highland Park around 1 am. We didn’t hear it at the time, and nobody texted, but archived scanner audio confirms that after 911 got a report of possible gunfire near 10th SW/SW Kenyon, they found at least one shell casing in that area. No medical calls, so apparently no victims.
PROWLER/BURGLAR ALERT: From Becky:
Wanted to get the word out about this man observed to be lurking around our homes this am around 9:00. He walked around 5-6 homes before a neighbor spotted him and called law enforcement but he took off. He even opened a door to a home and stepped in. He rummaged around our property before moving on to our neighbor. Attached is a photo of him from our surveillance. This took place on 17th Ave SW near South Seattle College.
