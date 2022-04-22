WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic-converter theft; officer injured

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: Steve reports, “My 2004 Honda CR-V had the converter cut out sometime last night. It was parked in front of my house on 48th near Charlestown.”

CRISIS RESPONSE LEAVES OFFICER INJURED: We received multiple questions today about a sizable police response Thursday afternoon just north of Lincoln Park. So in case you wondered too – SPD says it started as a person-in-crisis call; while waiting for an ambulance to take the person to a hospital for evaluation, he “head-butted” and then kicked an officer – that’s why more backup was summoned. The officer was not seriously hurt.