WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki search; package taken

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch today:

ALKI SEARCH: Texters asked about a police search just off the Alki Avenue business district this morning.

Police at the scene told us it was a domestic-violence incident. The victim, they said, was going to be taken to the hospital for evaluation but was not believed to have major injuries. We haven’t been able to find out whether the suspect was found.

PACKAGE THEFT: From Adam:

I had a package stolen from our condo lobby (The Verge – 3213 Harbor Ave. SW) (Friday) afternoon. The package was delivered by the USPS at 2:32, and stolen 15/20 minutes later by what appears to be a delivery driver of some kind.

He was buzzed into the building and was carrying a large black duffel kept flat. He looks at the packages while waiting for the elevator, gets into the elevator when it arrives, then reaches out and picks up my package.

He leaves a few minutes later, with his duffel lighter (notice he is carrying it more upright and its less full than when he arrived), but seemingly still with my package from Revitalash.

The timestamp in the images is off by about 15-20 minutes, so we think this happened between 2:45 and 2:55 pm this afternoon (Friday, April 1st).