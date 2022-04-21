West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, Alki Community Council, more for your Thursday

(Trees along Harbor SW by Don Armeni Boat Ramp, photographed by Marc Milrod)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, reminders for the rest of today/tonight:

2 SCHOOL DINE-OUT FUNDRAISERS: Have pizza, help schools! Follow the links for details:

–Madison Middle School ASB benefit at MOD Pizza (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW), now through 10 pm tonight

–Highland Park Elementary PTA benefit at Proletariat Pizza (9622 16th SW), 4-9 pm

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: At this 4 pm online meeting, you’ll find out what’s up with bridge repairs, among other topics. Here’s the agenda; here’s the livestream link.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

WEST SEATTLE SKYLINK INFO + MUSIC: At The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) tonight, West Seattle SkyLink is having an informational session/Q&A tonight at 7 pm along with a music showcase hosted by The Brodcast. $10 cover. All ages until 10 pm.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm, open to everyone to attend in person (Alki UCC, 6115 SW Hinds) or online – agenda and attendance info are in our calendar listing.

Have an event to list on our calendar/in our daily lists? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!