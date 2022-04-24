WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: One dozen new views of our winged neighbors

Thanks for more awesome views of West Seattle birds! We start with birds you can see on the water – above, Harlequin Ducks photographed by Dan Ciske; below, Killdeer by Jerry Simmons:

A Wood Duck from Mark Dale:

Stewart L. photographed this Cormorant:

On to birds of prey – from James Tilley:

An Osprey from Danny McMillin:

From Laura Pavola, a Cooper’s Hawk:

An anonymously texted view of a Barred Owl:

Also hanging out with cherry blossoms, a Black-capped Chickadee, photographed by Finn Litton:

And Hummingbirds! A Rufous visited Trileigh Tucker:

And an Anna’s, from Matthew Olson:

One last bird for this gallery … a Golden-crowned Kinglet, photographed by Alex Gutierrez:

