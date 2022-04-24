WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: One dozen new views of our winged neighbors

Thanks for more awesome views of West Seattle birds! We start with birds you can see on the water – above, Harlequin Ducks photographed by Dan Ciske; below, Killdeer by Jerry Simmons:
A Wood Duck from Mark Dale:
Stewart L. photographed this Cormorant:
On to birds of prey – from James Tilley:
An Osprey from Danny McMillin:
From Laura Pavola, a Cooper’s Hawk:
An anonymously texted view of a Barred Owl:
Also hanging out with cherry blossoms, a Black-capped Chickadee, photographed by Finn Litton:
And Hummingbirds! A Rufous visited Trileigh Tucker:
And an Anna’s, from Matthew Olson:
One last bird for this gallery … a Golden-crowned Kinglet, photographed by Alex Gutierrez:
Thanks again to everyone who shares photos – from birds to breaking news! westseattleblog@gmail.com, unless it’s breaking – you can send that to our hotline, 206-293-6302.
| 0 COMMENTS