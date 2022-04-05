West Seattle Bike Connections, NW Seaport Alliance, more for your Tuesday

(Black-capped Chickadee, photographed by Finn Litton)

Here’s what’s happening around the peninsula on April’s first Tuesday:

FREE QIGONG AT LINCOLN PARK: 10:30 am at the baseball/soccer fields; info here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE: The port commissioners of Seattle and Tacoma meet at Sea-Tac Airport (streamed online) at 11 am – find the agenda, which includes a Sound Transit light-rail briefing, and viewing/attending info here.

CITY COUNCIL: Their weekly meeting is at 2 pm, online. The agenda explains how to comment; Seattle Channel is where to watch.

SPORTS: Two high-school soccer games this afternoon – 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), West Seattle HS vs. Eastside Catholic; 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Chief Sealth IHS vs. Seattle Prep. … (added) WSHS Lacrosse plays Ballard, 5:30 om at North SeaTac Playfield. (map) Andrew tells they’re on a two-match winning streak and “could use all the support they can get against a tough opponent.”

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads this long-running weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 meeting online includes an update on the East Marginal Way project and a discussion of what else WSBC is working on, and how to get involved. Connection/participation info is in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA X 3: Theww of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There's more on our calendar