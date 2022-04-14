West Seattle Art Walk night, and other options for the rest of your Thursday

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight in West Seattle, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

(This quarter’s Art Walk poster features art by Sonya Rupnick)

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Second Thursday means time to get out and enjoy the work of dozens of local artists! While the official West Seattle Art Walk hours are “5 pm until late,” some participating businesses are showing their featured art during business hours starting earlier in the day. We previewed some of the venues here, where you can also see the full list of participants, some with art, some with food/drink specials for Art Walk’ers, some with both. (WSB is the WSAW’s media sponsor.)

Also on the list:

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION EGG HUNT: As noted in our list of West Seattle egg hunts, volunteers are hiding eggs in public spaces around the Fauntleroy area this week, through Saturday.

PLANNING COMMISSION TALKS LIGHT RAIL: The Seattle Planning Commission is working on its official comments for West Seattle-Ballard light rail, and will consider public comments during today’s 3 pm meeting. But they’re not taking verbal comments – you need to submit yours in writing before the meeting. The agenda explains how; go here to watch the meeting.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Maundy Thursday services today/tonight are part of our list (and if your church has additions, email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com).

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 11 am presentation at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

YOUTH APPRECIATION WEEK: Special activities continue today at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle) – info here.

OPEN MIC #1: All ages open mic at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), sponsored by Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor). Sign up at 5, performances start at 6.

WING NIGHT: Easy Street Café (California/Alaska) brings back Wing Night, 5-9 pm (or until sold out).

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

OPEN MIC #2: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California; WSB sponsor).

Have an event to list on our calendar? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!