VIDEO: Fire near 1st Avenue South Bridge

Thanks to Nick for that video of a fire that briefly sent smoke and flames high into the sky near 2nd SW and Highland Park SW [map], just southwest of the 1st Avenue South Bridge. It was at first logged as a “rubbish fire” but the first engine on scene saw that it was more than that, including trees, so they sent more units. Firefighters are still on scene and have most recently told dispatch to reclassify it as an “encampment fire.” No one is reported to be hurt.