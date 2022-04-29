TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:27 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, April 29th.

WEATHER

Partly sunny, high near 60. (Added 7:12 am: A rain shower is moving through.)

ROAD WORK – TODAY + THIS WEEKEND

(added 7:12 am) *The work on 8th north of Roxbury continues.

*One last overnight alert tonight for some work under the bridge related to repairs – 10 pm tonight to 5 am Saturday, S. Spokane Street will be closed to northbound East Marginal Way, which in turns will be closed at Spokane Street, with a signed detour to eastbound Spokane.

*The ramp from eastbound Spokane to northbound 99 has reopened early after pavement repairs.

*Weekend work announced by SDOT:

On Saturday and Sunday, between 7 AM to 5 PM, we’re updating curb ramps at 16th Ave SW and SW Barton St in Highland Park. We will be working from the parking lanes, but people driving in the area can expect minor delays. Additionally on Saturday and Sunday, between 7 AM to 5 PM, we’ll be installing traffic signs on southbound SR 99 between S Atlantic S and S Spokane St. During this work, we’ll need to reduce the two travel lanes to a single lane. People driving southbound on SR 99 may experience delays. On Sunday between 7 AM to 3:30 PM, we’ll be installing speed bump markings in West Seattle at 12th Avenue SW and SW Kenyon St. We expect minimal traffic impacts and people driving will be able to continue around the work zone in both directions. In South Park, the intersection of S Chicago St and 5th Ave S will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 6 AM to 4 PM for upgrading the main water line under the street. This work is part of the South Park Drainage and Roadway Partnership, which is a project we are working together on with Seattle Public Utilities to improve chronic flooding and drainage issues in South Park.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi, which is operated by Metro, is now on the summer schedule – including later evening runs on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ferries: WSF continues using the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

767th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.