TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Ramp to northbound Highway 99 reopens early

April 28, 2022 3:01 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
As shown in that live traffic-camera view, the cones are down and the ramp from eastbound Spokane Street/West Seattle Bridge to northbound Highway 99 is open again. The work to fix a hole in the ramp was projected to last up to two weeks – which would have kept it closed until next Monday – but WSDOT just announced this afternoon that it’s done, and Metro has announced that buses that had been detouring through SODO are returning to their regular routes.

