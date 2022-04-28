TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Ramp to northbound Highway 99 reopens early

As shown in that live traffic-camera view, the cones are down and the ramp from eastbound Spokane Street/West Seattle Bridge to northbound Highway 99 is open again. The work to fix a hole in the ramp was projected to last up to two weeks – which would have kept it closed until next Monday – but WSDOT just announced this afternoon that it’s done, and Metro has announced that buses that had been detouring through SODO are returning to their regular routes.
West Seattle, Washington
28 Thursday
| 0 COMMENTS