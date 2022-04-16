West Seattle, Washington

17 Sunday

46℉

UPDATE: Driver crashes stolen car on Sylvan Way after Westwood Village incident

April 16, 2022 3:47 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

3:47 PM: What’s reported to be a two-vehicle crash is blocking eastbound Sylvan Way near Sylvan Heights Drive. At least one person is reported injured.

(Reader photo)

3:50 PM: Thanks to the texter who sent the photo of the police response. (added) One of the cars involved is reported to be stolen, a Honda Accord.

(WSB photo)

4:26 PM: At the scene, police confirmed to WSB that the driver of the stolen car (photo added above) was also the suspect in a reckless-driving situation at Westwood Village just before this. The driver is in custody, also suspected of DUI. The car, meantime, is being towed, and Sylvan should reopen to traffic soon.

Share This

9 Replies to "UPDATE: Driver crashes stolen car on Sylvan Way after Westwood Village incident"

  • Kyle April 16, 2022 (3:58 pm)
    Reply

    Wondering if this is related to the man that was driving chaotically all over the westwood village parking lot. It’s a miracle someone wasn’t killed.  

    • WSB April 16, 2022 (4:10 pm)
      Reply

      It’s sounding like that’s a possibility. We’re trying to get over to the crash scene to ask police, but when Sylvan Way is blocked off, it’s uniquely hard to access …

    • Lex April 16, 2022 (4:31 pm)
      Reply

      That’s him. He almost hit me in the Westwood parking lot. Much thanks and love to the women that consoled me after.  One helped me with my groceries and wouldn’t leave until I felt safe.  An angel.  We need our police more than ever.

      • WSB April 16, 2022 (4:32 pm)
        Reply

        We’ve added a photo of the car and police confirmation that this is the suspect in the Westwood Village incident.

  • Gumball April 16, 2022 (4:07 pm)
    Reply

    I was driving up Sylvan when this happened. The guy was going at least 50mph and swerving into oncoming traffic to avoid cars. He almost hit the car in front of us right before he spun out and the cops pulled up after him.

  • WS Resident April 16, 2022 (4:19 pm)
    Reply

    Fund the police!

    • Amy April 16, 2022 (4:44 pm)
      Reply

      I think there’s enough tax dollars in that picture. 

  • Jackie April 16, 2022 (4:43 pm)
    Reply

    He flew around into riteaid, went through the mcdonalds, barreled straight at my car hanging out shirtless, circled around near Barton and flew by the front of Target. Immediately called 911 because I knew he was going to hurt someone.
    Talked to the officer at Target, he seemed confused. Hopefully they can add the prior incident at WW onto his sentence, there’s countless witnesses and footage.

    • WSB April 16, 2022 (4:59 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, that’s why there are so many police cars in the reader photo, because they were already tracking the driver after the Westwood situation, so the two incidents are definitely officially linked. I wasn’t sure initially from radio traffic that the Sylvan Way crash was related so that’s why at the start of the story it’s a very simple declaration that Sylvan was closed because of a crash.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.