TOMORROW: First West Seattle Art Walk of spring!

Tomorrow night, you can enjoy art – and food/drink specials – from North Admiral to Arbor Heights, during the first West Seattle Art Walk of spring!

That’s the list of participating venues for spring quarter – second Thursday every month. Some have art, some have specials, some have both! For those having artist receptions, hours vary – you can see the locations, times, and artists previewed here. Among the highlights:

*Seattle Dive Tours at 4217 SW Admiral Way is hosting artist Madison Churchill, 1 pm-8 pm

*Doll Parts Collective (4448 California SW) is hosting stained-glass artist Meg Lester until 8 pm

*Jet City Labs (4546 California SW, upstairs from alley entrance) is hosting another pop-up show with multiple artists, 5-8 pm

WSB sponsors participating this month include:

*Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW), new work from Julian De Puma debuts during the Art Walk party, 5-8 pm

*Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW), hosting portrait artist Julija Naskova 5:30-8 pm

*Canna West Seattle (5435 California SW), hosting artist Brandi Bryan, 5-7 pm

*Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW), artist Katie Dean, 5-8 pm

*ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW), see artist Vanessa Ly-Nguyen‘s work 4-7 pm

*Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW), hosting artist Pam Hemmerling, 5-9 pm (also, tasting fee waived for Art Walk visitors)

And if you can’t go out Thursday night, some displays are viewable earlier in the day, and many venues keep their featured artists’ work up all month – check out the preview for lots more info, including photos!