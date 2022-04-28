THEATER: Seattle Lutheran High School’s final production ‘The World According to Snoopy’ opens Friday

What will be soon-to-close Seattle Lutheran High School‘s final theater production, “The World According to Snoopy,” opens tomorrow. SLHS is hoping for a good turnout and sent this reminder:

Seattle Lutheran High School Drama is proud to present The World According to Snoopy. Snoopy is the world’s most lovable dog, but people don’t feel the same about his owner, Charlie Brown. In a series of comic strip-like scenes, we watch everyone’s favorite “Peanuts” characters go to school, sit in the pumpkin patch, ask for psychiatric advice, and have wild flights of fancy. This funny, uplifting musical reminds us all of the power of friendship. Don’t miss it!

Friday, April 29th at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 30th at 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 1st at 2:30 pm

Tickets:

$10 for adults

$7 for seniors and non-SLHS students

Location: Menashe Gymnasium at Seattle Lutheran High School (4100 SW Genesee St)

Appropriate for ages preschool and up. Run time of 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission.

Purchase Tickets at the door or online here.