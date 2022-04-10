Support student theater by sponsoring Shakespeare! Madison Middle School has an offer

Madison Middle School students are working on a virtual production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” and they’re seeking sponsors. Among the sponsorship offers is a “personalized Shakespearean advertisement.” Here’s the flyer with info on sponsorship. As for the production, you’re invited to watch whether you’re a sponsor or not; four performances are planned on three dates – 7 pm April 25 and 28th, 1 pm and 7 pm May 1st, no admission charge. (You can go here to RSVP.)