SPORTS: West Seattle HS, Chief Sealth IHS face off in softball

(WSB photos)

Another crosstown-competitors game at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex on Thursday afternoon, with Chief Sealth International High School the home team for softball vs. West Seattle High School.

(WSHS’s Caitlin Gordon and CSIHS’s Vivian Gaither)

The Wildcats took the lead early, scoring 3 runs in the 1st inning, and held it from there.

(CSIHS’s Maia Raines at bat, WSHS’s Ashlynn Crosby catching)

Final score, WSHS 13, CSIHS 3. Next up, West Seattle plays Federal Way at NCSWAC (2801 SW Thistle) today at 4 pm; Chief Sealth plays Lincoln at 4 pm Monday at Woodland Park.