SPORTS: Shutout win continues sizzling season for West Seattle High School baseball

(WSB photos)

The West Seattle High School Wildcats had reason to jump for joy after last night’s 7-0 home victory over Bishop Blanchet at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. They are now 17-1 and leading the Metro League. Last night’s win was a complete-game shutout by #13, junior Miles Gosztola, with 11 strikeouts, only allowing two hits.

He and Blanchet’s Casey Sabiers had a pitching duel going until the 4th inning.

That’s when WSHS’s offense broke loose with four runs, driven in by senior Jaxton Helmstetler, junior Jake Lockwood, and sophomore Tristan Buehring. Head coach Dylan Mclauchlin‘s Wildcats scored 3 more runs in the sixth. Tuesday night at 7, they take on crosstown competitors Chief Sealth International HS (9-7), 7 pm at NCSWAC (2801 SW Thistle).