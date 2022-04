Though cruise season has officially begun, that ship’s not sailing away just yet, and some are noticing it at anchor off Manchester today. It’s the 3,000-passenger-capacity Carnival Splendor (photographed by James Bratsanos as it sailed past Alki towar the anchorage known as Yukon Harbor, after a few days at the Smith Cove terminal in Magnolia). The season schedule shows Splendor is scheduled for its first cruise one week from today.