SATURDAY: Drug Take-Back Day dropoffs at Southwest Precinct

Tomorrow you can take a simple but potentially life-saving action – check for expired/no-longer-needed prescription drugs, and take them to the parking lot outside the Southwest Precinct. It’s not just a police campaign – a community coalition is involved. Here’s the announcement from one of the partners, the Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance:

SW Seattle Youth Alliance, Westside HEY [Healthy Empowered Youth], SPD, and DEA will be hosting a prescription drug take-back event on April 30th, from 10 am to 2 pm, at 2300 SW Webster St. This event is for the public to dispose of unused or expired prescription medication in a safe and easy way. Prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted. Medications can remain in their original containers and labels do not need to be removed. Medications not in their original containers will be accepted too.

This take-back event supports a campaign from the Washington State Health Care Authority, called Starts with One. This campaign informs and educates young adults, their parents, and older adults about the dangers of prescription-drug misuse and the importance of safe storage, and disposal of prescription opioids.

According to the campaign website, “75 percent of opioid misuse starts with people using medication that wasn’t prescribed for them — usually taken from a friend or family member.” Simple steps, like safely disposing of medications, can stop them from being misused.

Participating in these take-back events is one thing that individuals can do to help address the opioid epidemic and protect their loved ones.