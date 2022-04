3:26 PM: Big Seattle Fire “rescue extrication” response is headed to a crash scene at 8th and Roxbury, with one car reported to be “on fire.” Avoid the area. Updates to come.

3:32 PM: No one’s trapped, so the response is being reduced slightly, but traffic is still being blocked around the scene, including on the unincorporated-area side south of the intersection. Three people are reported hurt, none with life-threatening injuries.