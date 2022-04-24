Recycle Roundup, Ride for Major Taylor, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday night sunset, photographed by HD)

Here’s what’s happening during the second half of the weekend, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RIDE FOR MAJOR TAYLOR: Cascade Bicycle Club‘s big ride to help youth programming starts and finishes at the White Center Bicycle Playground (11050 10th SW), with 26- and 63-mile routes; riders for the long route start leaving at 7 am, while the shorter-route riders start at 8:30 am. 26-mile riders have a rest stop at Alki Beach.

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: 9 am-3 pm, bring your recyclables to the Fauntleroy Church lot (9140 California SW) lot for free dropoff recycling – here’s the list of what they’re taking this time.

DONATION-ONLY YOGA CLASS: 9 am at Jet City Labs (4546 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re still listing these – see today’s list here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

QUEER PERSPECTIVE ON DOUBTING THOMAS: 10 am at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), all welcome (online or in-person) for this special service explained in our calendar listing.

SHOW SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE: Noon at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), make batik hearts to show support for Ukraine – details here.

BYSTANDER INTERVENTION TRAINING: 1-4 pm, learn how to do more to fight hate. Free workshop at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), pre-registration not required.

‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: Third show for Twelfth Night Production’s new musical, 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Get tickets here.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 3 pm monthly meeting at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), talking this time about Edith Wharton‘s “The Age of Innocence.”

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio (7356 35th SW) – details here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

