READER REPORT: West Seattle ultra-runner Riley Nachtrieb takes on Whidbey Island

Another achievement for Riley Nachtrieb, whose running and filmmaking achievements we’ve noted in recent years. The report and photos are from her family:

On Monday, 20-year-old West Seattle-based ultra-runner Riley Nachtrieb set out to run non-stop from the northern tip of Whidbey Island, Hoypus Point, to the southern tip of the island, Possession Point. The route was established by Greg Nance as a 54-mile FKT (fastest known time) Route where Greg set the male FKT of 10 hours 7 min, on January 15th, 2022.

Riley started the route at 7:30 am on April 4th, with the intention of setting the first female FKT. Although an FKT is a “solo” run, food and water support can be given. Riley was supported by friend and local WSHS student-athlete Herman Meyer, who followed her in a truck with food, water and moral support, as well as jumping out to pace her into the finish.

After 11 hours and 10 minutes of constant running, Riley succeeded in being the first woman to record the 54-mile FKT, which will soon be officially recorded here FastestKnownTime.com

Riley is the Social Media and Community Manager for the West Seattle tech startup SetJetters.com and a prolific runner in West Seattle often running with the “West Seattle Runner” group organized by Lori and Tim McConnell of the West Seattle Runner store. This coming May on the 14th and 15th, Riley will be attempting to run 135 miles non-stop across the Olympic Peninsula from Port Townsend to La Push setting the first overall FKT, male or female, which she was forced to abandon at mile 82 in 2019 due to a fractured foot.

Riley will soon announce her ODT (Olympic Discovery Trail) FKT website, where you will be able to follow her live. If you see her running around West Seattle or hanging out with her sister at West Seattle Runner, she’s always down to share miles with you!