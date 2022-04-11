NEW DATE: ‘Save the Yen Wor’ benefit show rescheduled

The date has changed for Brent Amaker & The Rodeo‘s “Save the Yen Wor” concert. Here’s the new plan:

The “Save the Yen Wor” benefit show, originally scheduled for Wednesday April 13th, has been postponed due to Covid-19. A member of the band contracted Covid-19 this past weekend and will be unable to perform due to CDC isolation guidelines. The show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 17th. For those who were planning to attend the Yen Wor this coming Wednesday, Brent will be on hand to MC and host charity Karaoke with Loretta. Also look out for the possibility of additional special guests!

All proceeds from both events will be donated to assist the Yen Wor during a period of family illness and transition. Learn more about the community effort to save the Yen Wor at their Go Fund Me page. Feel free to donate prior to the event if you would like to help.

Please update your calendars now, and support this important West Seattle institution in any way that you can.