HPIC, D1CN, WSHS musical, more for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(House finch in cherry tree at Lincoln Park, photographed by Alex Gutierrez)

Reminders for the rest of today/tonight in West Seattle, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PIZZA FUNDRAISER: Now through 10 pm tonight, you can help White Center Co-op Preschool by ordering from MOD Pizza at Westwood Village – our preview has details.

REBUILDING HPIC: A schematic design for a rebuilt Highland Park Improvement Club (gutted by fire nine months ago) will be shown at the group’s fourth Town Hall, online tonight at 6 pm. Info on how to watch/participate is on the HPIC home page.

WOMEN’S PERSONAL SAFETY CLASS: Online at 6 pm, free – details and registration info are in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC: 6:30 pm at Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW), Norman Baker performs. No cover. 21+.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: Monthly meeting, 7 pm online, for this coalition of West Seattle and South Park community advocates. Viewing/participation info and agenda highlights are in our calendar listing.

‘THE LIGHTNING THIEF – THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL’: West Seattle High School‘s production has a curtain time tonight of 7:30 pm in the school theater (3000 California SW). Ticket info’s in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm.

