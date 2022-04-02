Highland Park Improvement Club ready to take you along on next step toward rebuilding

(WSB file photo)

Nine months after fire ravaged the Highland Park Improvement Club‘s building at 12th/Holden, it’s time for the next step toward rebuilding. You’re invited to the fourth Town Hall, online this Wednesday, as announced:

A schematic design for HPIC

At our fourth Virtual Town Hall, Architect Matt Wittman and his team will present schematic drawings for the rebuilding of HPIC. We thank all who have participated in helping us and the architectural team to envision the reborn HPIC, and we ask for your input again on this important step towards creating the HPIC that will rise from the ashes!

Wednesday, April 6

6 pm

Please note the Town Hall begins at 6 pm – the Architect will be present from 6 to 7:30 pm and the call will continue beyond, if needed, to accommodate further questions and comments.