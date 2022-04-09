Here’s who will help the mayor find a new SDOT director

When Mayor Bruce Harrell recently announced his plan for a police-chief search, we asked about the plan for hiring another high-level city position – SDOT director. The reply was that a similar process would launch shortly, and now it has. A Friday afternoon announcement from the mayor’s office says these 15 people have been named to a search committee:

Genesee Adkins, former SDOT Chief of Staff

Cassie Chinn, Wing Luke Museum

Dr. Anne Goodchild, UW Urban Freight Lab

Amy Grotefendt, Transportation Lead, Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce

Matt Howard, Seattle Department of Transportation

Alex Hudson, Transportation Choices Coalition

Rob Johnson, NHL Seattle Kraken, former Councilmember

Steve Kovac, IBEW Local 77

Lee Lambert, Cascade Bike Club

Geri Poor, Port of Seattle

Rizwan Rizwi, Muslim Housing Services

Monisha Singh, Chinatown International District Business Improvement Assoc.

Yordanos Teferi, SDOT’s Transportation Equity Workgroup

Terry White, King County Metro

Yu-Ann Youn, SDOT’s Transportation Equity Workgroup, UW student

The announcement does not mention neighborhoods of residence; our quick cross-check of public records shows only one name that potentially matches to a West Seattle address. The announcement says the committee members “were selected for their technical expertise and vision, lived experiences with the transportation system, and ability to leverage networks to market the position, collect feedback, and provide information to support the process and selection.” The committee is expected to meet for the first time later this month; applications for the SDOT director position officially open on Tuesday. No details yet of other plans for community input into the search. The mayor’s office has said the current interim director, Kristen Simpson, previously SDOT’s chief of staff, doesn’t intend to seek the permanent job.