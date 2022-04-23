HELPING: Cleanup today, rummage sale and playground build ahead for Highland Park Elementary PTA

Volunteers of all ages started the weekend with Earth Day cleanups at various West Seattle sites. We stopped by one of them, Highland Park Elementary, where the HPE PTA has a lot going on. Volunteers are also working on a new Little Free Library at 11th/Cloverdale:

And they’re getting ready for a community playground-building day at HPE in July:

But first – a “give what you can, take what you need” rummage sale is planned next Saturday (April 30th), 10 am-2 pm. Not only are you invited to come shop at the sale, you’re also invited to donate if you have good-condition items you don’t need. Dropoffs will be accepted 9-10 am that day; here’s what they’re looking for. At the sale, everything will be offered free – monetary donations accepted.