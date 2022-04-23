West Seattle, Washington

HELPING: Cleanup today, rummage sale and playground build ahead for Highland Park Elementary PTA

April 23, 2022 5:35 pm
Volunteers of all ages started the weekend with Earth Day cleanups at various West Seattle sites. We stopped by one of them, Highland Park Elementary, where the HPE PTA has a lot going on. Volunteers are also working on a new Little Free Library at 11th/Cloverdale:

And they’re getting ready for a community playground-building day at HPE in July:

But first – a “give what you can, take what you need” rummage sale is planned next Saturday (April 30th), 10 am-2 pm. Not only are you invited to come shop at the sale, you’re also invited to donate if you have good-condition items you don’t need. Dropoffs will be accepted 9-10 am that day; here’s what they’re looking for. At the sale, everything will be offered free – monetary donations accepted.

