HAPPENING NOW: Transportation tabling at West Seattle Farmers’ Market

While real trains are still ~10 years away, cardboard light-rail trains are being clutched by kids at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market today, part of the freebies at Sound Transit‘s info table. Both ST and SDOT have tables at the market today, we noticed while walking through, so if you have questions for either transportation agency, this is an opportunity to get answers. ST of course is focused on the 25 days remaining to get your comment in about the West Seattle light rail Draft Environmental Impact Statement, while SDOT is mostly there to talk about commuting alternatives. Both tables are on the east side of the market, closer to the north end than the south end. As always, the market is open until 2 pm.