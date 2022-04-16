HAPPENING NOW: Duwamish Alive! brings hundreds of helping hands to Seattle’s only river

(Texted photos)

Right now from Seattle to Tukwila and beyond, hundreds of people are working on and near the Duwamish River and its watershed as part of the return of the one-day mega-work party Duwamish Alive! Above and below are photos from the kickoff ceremony at həʔapus Village Park & Shoreline Habitat in West Seattle; before getting going on their projects, volunteers heard from speakers including Mayor Bruce Harrell:

The sites and organizations who are participating today, according to the Duwamish Alive! Coalition:

Pigeon Point, West Seattle with Delridge Neighborhood Development Association

Heron’s Nest, West Seattle with Shared Spaces Foundation

həʔapus Village Park & Shoreline Habitat, West Seattle with Duwamish River Community Coalition, DIRT Corps, Port of Seattle

North Wind’s Weir, Tukwila with King County Dept Natural Lands & Water

Riverview Park, Kent with Green River Coalition and Kent Parks

Fenster Nature Park, Auburn with Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group

Duwamish Hill Preserve, Tukwila with Tukwila Parks, Forterra & Friends of the Hill

Duwamish River Kayak Cleanup, West Seattle with Puget Soundkeeper Alliance

Delridge Wetlands, West Seattle with DNDA

Duwamish Longhouse, West Seattle with the Duwamish Tribe

Herring’s House Park, West Seattle with Seattle Parks

Cecil Moses Park, Tukwila with King County Parks

If you’re volunteering at one of today’s sites, send a pic so we can add!