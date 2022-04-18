HAPPENING NOW: Bidding time for Madison Middle School PTSA’s online auction

(Madison MS PTSA photo from donut fundraiser in March)

School-fundraiser season continues. Today we got word that the Madison Middle School PTSA‘s annual auction has begun, with online 24/7 bidding all week culminating in a live virtual auction Saturday.

The Madison Middle School PTSA is a local nonprofit organization serving the needs of children in the Seattle School District and we hope you can join us for our “Virtual Vibes” online event where auction items will be available for bidding to support our school. The event proceeds will help provide funds for vital components of the school including new books for the school library, technology investment, textbooks, teacher grants, staff appreciation, instrumental music, school supplies, and much more.

Please visit the website to see all of the packages but you won’t want to miss:

#SeaUsRise Seattle Mariners Ultimate Ballpark Experience includes a once-in-a-lifetime experience for four fans to enjoy Commissioners Box Seats above the Mariners Dugout, a visit to your seats by the Mariner Moose, your names and message of choice on the Jumbo Tron, two autographed baseballs, signed by stars-on-the rise outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez. Added to this legendary Mariners experience are overnight accommodations in a suite and complimentary VIP parking at the Silver Cloud, just steps from T Mobile Park.

A weekend at Suncadia Resort in a 2+ bedrooms and 3 bathroom townhome just steps away from the pool and miles of trails for exploring. Soak in picturesque views of the small, tree-lined lake and walking trails that surround your home away from home – truly a slice of mountain paradise. Step inside this cozy townhome and you will find everything you need to enjoy your retreat

Professional portrait sitting with local photographer Dave Estep. Beautifully-lit, black-and-white, timeless portrait. Dave will retouch a main image of your choice. The package includes $200 credit for prints. Dave can come to you for the shoot or meet you at a mutually agreeable location in West Seattle.

Wine & whiskey tastings, gift cards to local restaurants, and much, much more. Check here for the full catalogue: https://madisonmiddleschool.schoolauction.net/auction2022/homepages/show

To learn more about the Madison PTSA mission, please visit: madisonptsa.com

Thank you for supporting our Madison Bulldog Community, we couldn’t do it without you!