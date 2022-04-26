GARAGE SALE DAY UPDATE: Reminder – registration ends tomorrow night

One more reminder as West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (Saturday, May 14th) gets closer – if you’re planning a sale and haven’t registered yet, tomorrow night (Wednesday, April 27th, 11:30 pm) is the deadline! The list is now up to 270 sales, all over the peninsula, all sizes – block sales, business sales, nonprofit-fundraiser sales, alley sales, more. We’ve gone through about two-thirds of the registrations so far and we’re tracking zip codes – 98116 is in the lead with the most sales, 98136 isn’t too far behind. Soon as registration ends on Wednesday night, we get to work on the map – which will assign each sale a number – and list, so those can be available one week in advance to give shoppers time to read through and plan. Thanks to everyone who’s helping revive the WSCGSD tradition! If you’re ready to register a sale, go here to sign up.