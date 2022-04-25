GARAGE SALE DAY UPDATE: Register by Wednesday night!

235 sales so far for the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – now less than three weeks away, on Saturday, May 14th. And we’re now less than three days away from the close of registration at 11:30 pm this Wednesday (April 27th). So if you’re planning a sale for this one big day of meeting neighbors and finding new homes for treasures, go here to sign up! Have your up-to-20-words listing ready for the form, including any particularly unusual or popular items you’re selling, and anything extra you’re doing – extra hours, extra days, lemonade stand, whatever. Once registration closes, we start work on the map/list so it’s available on May 7th, giving everyone a full week to plan!