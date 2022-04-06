FOLLOWUP: Crowdfunding help for couple whose work truck and tools were taken by thieves

A small family business remains without its work vehicle and tools after a theft reported here last month. Now a friend has set up a crowdfunding campaign in hopes a community boost will get them back in business. From Brenda:

Hello! I am writing to ask for support from the West Seattle community for a West Seattle couple who had their work van and tools from the street outside their home near Westwood Village. (Reported on WSB here)

The early days of COVID hit their family hard, making their family of five sick and putting Alejandra and Obed out of work. Once everyone was healthy, they started a small outdoor window washing, power washing, landscaping, and odd-jobs business to get caught up on bills during COVID Phase 2 when service workers were not allowed in homes. This business has been growing through recommendations and referrals for the last two years.

Spring is the busiest time of year for them and now they don’t have the tools to run their business and make this income for their family. We’ve put together a Home Depot list of the tools they need and it totals over $7,000 without taking the van into account. We’re setting the goal for the GoFundMe campaign at $4,500 so that we can quickly get them the ladders, power washer, and landscaping tools needed so they don’t miss out on work during this busy season.

Please consider supporting this family-owned business by donating to the GoFundMe campaign. Thank you!