FOLLOWUP: Andover RV-encampment cleanup results, and what’s been done elsewhere

The latest Andover RV-encampment “remediation” cleanup is over, so we asked Seattle Public Utilities about the results. Spokesperson Sabrina Register says crews working there, primarily this past Tuesday, “collected and disposed of 15,000-thousand pounds of trash and debris.”

We asked about plans for six other RV encampments around West Seattle. None are “currently scheduled for remediation,” Register replied, adding that “Sites considered for remediation include locations where five or more RVs are present, and public health and safety-related factors are assessed.” So here’s what has happened/will happen at the six sites about which we inquired:

We have performed intense, one-day cleans (called geographic or geocleans) at the following locations: Barton north and south of 16th SW (1/3)

SW Brandon west of 26th SW (2/14, 4/4)

SW Juneau near 26th SW (3/3, 4/4)

West Marginal Place (1/10, 3/16) The following two locations are scheduled for geocleans in the near future: 1st Avenue South in the SW Detroit vicinity

2nd Avenue SW south of Highland Park Way

The amount of trash and debris that SPU reported removing in this Andover cleanup is double the total from four months ago.