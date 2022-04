An early-morning fire damaged that house in the 9000 block of 17th SW. The initial callout was just after 6 am; firefighters were still on scene a few hours later. They tell us no one was hurt – everyone got OK – but there’s too much damage for them to be able to go back inside. SFD investigators are looking into the cause. SFD is keeping an engine there for a while on “fire watch,” in case of flare-ups.