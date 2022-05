(Fauntleroy ferry dock, photographed in early April by James Bratsanos)

Sunday is not only the start of a new month, it’s also the start of higher fares if you’re bringing vehicles onto Washington State Ferries. May 1st is when the peak-season surcharges kick in. You can check the fares by going here – one example, taking a 14′ (or less) vehicle from Fauntleroy to Vashon would cost you $16.75 today, but $20.80 starting Sunday.