Fauntleroy egg hunt, community meetings, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

Thanks to Al for the photo – he’s one of the volunteers who gathered to fill hundreds of eggs with non-food treats for the event that starts today’s list:

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION EGG HUNT: As previewed Monday in our list of West Seattle egg hunts, eggs will be hidden in public spaces around the Fauntleroy area starting today, continuing through Saturday.

YOUTH APPRECIATION WEEK: Activities starting today at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle) – info here.

JEWELRY SALE: The entire store at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) is 30 percent off! Open today at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton), until 6 pm.

CITY COUNCIL: Their weekly meeting is at 2 pm, online. The agenda explains how to comment; Seattle Channel is where to watch.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads this long-running weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

LIGHT RAIL: The Community Advisory Group for Sound Transit‘s West Seattle light-rail project meets at 5 pm online, with this month’s topic “potential cost savings and refinements.” There’s no public-comment period during this meeting – how to comment on the project is explained here – but you can watch the livestream here.

(Thanks to everyone who sent photos of Monday’s sunset – this one’s by Hugh Donnelly)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Online at 6 pm, it’s your monthly opportunity for comments on or questions about West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment. Attendance info is in our calendar listing.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: This month’s meeting is in-person and online at 7 pm – attendance info is here.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There’s more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!