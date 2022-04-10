EASTER/HOLY WEEK: Here’s where to find our list of West Seattle services, and how to add to it.

(Reader photo from 2019 Easter sunrise service at Forest Lawn)

With Easter Sunday one week away, we’ve started a list of West Seattle Holy Week/Easter services in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. You’ll find it there, toward the top, for each day through next Sunday (here’s the direct link). Some local churches already have sent information on what they have planned – both in-person and online – and the list includes all that, plus the return of the West Seattle Ministerial Association‘s sunrise service at Forest Lawn. We’ll continue adding to the list as information comes in – just email us the basic information, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!