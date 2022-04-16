Duwamish Alive!, egg hunts, college volleyball, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Seagull at Seacrest, photographed by Olivia Lotz)

Here’s how the weekend begins – with our list of events and reminders, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROAD-WORK REMINDER: SDOT plans to work at 45th/Admiral today, installing the flashing-beacon sign that’s art of a package of crossing improvements.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Local churches that sent us their schedules have services today/tonight, listed here.

SECOND NIGHT OF PASSOVER: See the calendar for West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah for Passover observances.

EGG HUNTS: Four in West Seattle today:

–Fauntleroy Community Association‘s neighborhood-wide egg hunt, final day – details here

–Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW) at 10 am – details here

–Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) at 10 am – details here

–Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) at 3 pm – details here

DUWAMISH ALIVE! Though all the volunteer spots are filled, you’re invited to Duwamish Alive! for the opening ceremony at həʔapus Village Park (4500 Duwamish Trail).

Duwamish Alive! is a watershed-wide collaborative effort in improving the health of our salmon by restoring their habitat, which provides food, shelter, and cool, clean water. Starting at 10:00 am, volunteers will be restoring native habitat in multiple urban parks and open spaces from Seattle to Auburn in the ongoing effort to keep our river alive and healthy for our communities, salmon, and Puget Sound, proving that many individuals working together can make a substantial difference in improving the health of our region. Visitors will learn about the river, its salmon, wildlife and communities from the special programing and information at həʔapus Village Park & Shoreline Habitat, located on the ancestral site of the Duwamish Tribe along the river. Meet the organizations working to improve and protect the river and its habitat areas. Take home a FREE NATIVE PLANT from the Duwamish Longhouse while visiting their exhibit “Spirit Returns – A Duwamish and Settler Story.”

Scheduled speakers include Duwamish Tribe chair Cecile Hansen and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: The University of Washington beach-volleyball team is hosting the Husky Invitational tournament all weekend at Alki, with play starting today at 10 am.

JEWELRY SALE: Just one week left – the entire store at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) is 30 percent off! Open today at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton), 10 am-6 pm.

LIVE MORNING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. Full details are in our calendar listing.

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: From Erik, word of an 11 am-1 pm cleanup at and near the Rotary Viewpoint Park encampment (35th/Alaska). The group organizing the cleanup says camp residents plan to participate. They also will have cleanup opportunities along 35th SW if you don’t want to go into the park. Equipment and bags provided. Questions, contact Erik at 206-852-9552.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

KIDS’ CRAFT EVENT: A special reason to visit the Log House Museum – a crafting event for kids noon-2 pm, a chance to have fun and learn about history via old-school craft creation.

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

EVENING MUSIC @ C & P COFFEE: Singer/songwriter E.C. Frazier at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, no cover.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

