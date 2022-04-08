DAY FIVE: 75+ sales registered for return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

After the first four days of registration for the 16th almost-annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – first one since 2019 – more than 75 sales are registered!

Just five weeks until Saturday, May 14, 2022, the day for simultaneous sales of all sizes all around West Seattle. Registration will be open until at least April 25th. We close signups a few weeks before WSCGSD so there’s time to create the map/guide with locations and listings for all registered sales. It’ll be available in clickable and printable formats no later than one week before sale day so you can see who’s selling what and where. This will be the 16th WSCGSD, three years after the 15th because of the pandemic; hours are 9 am-3 pm, but sellers can start earlier and/or end later (if your sale will be open extra hours, please mention that in your up-to-20-words listing in the guide). Tp register your sale when you’re ready, go here!