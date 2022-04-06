CRIME WATCH: Work truck taken in North Highline home invasion; man hurt in street confrontation; confirmed gunfire

Three incidents in Crime Watch today:

TRUCK TAKEN IN HOME INVASION: From Lauren, who says this happened in unincorporated North Highline near 1st SW/SW 102nd [map]:

I want to let everyone know of a serious and scary thing that happened Monday afternoon around 2 pm to my brother’s family. While my brother and his wife were out of town celebrating their wedding anniversary, a red-haired man with a British accent and a gun forced his way into my brother’s house. Three of my brother’s children, ages 11, 14 and 17, were home at the time because Highline District is on spring break this week. The intruder herded the kids into the bathroom at gunpoint and told them to stay there. Then the intruder took a laptop computer, cash, and a large key chain that had house keys and vehicle keys, which he then used to steal my brother’s pickup truck that he uses for his business. The truck has a large locking cap in the bed where tools are stored, but of course, the key to the cap was also on the key chain, so the robber will be able to access all the tools in the truck. We are grateful that no one was physically injured, but the family is understandably traumatized. King County Sheriff responded and is investigating, but if my fellow West Seattleites could keep an eye open for a 2013 dark gray Ford F-150 with extended cab, A.R.E. tall grey cap in in the truck bed with a ladder rack on top, plate C62081H, we would appreciate it! KC Sheriff’s Incident number is C22011202.

MAN HURT IN STREET CONFRONTATION: A neighbor of the victim let us know about this incident, and we just obtained the police-report narrative. Monday night just before 8 pm, police responded to the 9000 block of 4th SW [map] for a report of a “fight.” The victim said he was driving southbound on 4th when he encountered two vehicles “partially blocking the road” and got out of his car to ask them to move. He told police he was then confronted, with one man pointing a gun at him, and the other shoving him, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement. He was taken to a hospital by private ambulance. He couldn’t provide much descriptive information except that one of the cars was a red Toyota Camry and he thought both men were white; a neighbor who called police described the two men as Native, with the one who pulled the gun having long dark hair. The neighbor said there were five other people not involved in the confrontation and that everyone got in the cars afterward and headed southbound – but first some items were thrown in his recycling bin. Police say one was the registration for a red Camry; as of the time of the report, they had not been able to reach the registered owner.

RIVERVIEW GUNFIRE: A short summary from police says they checked out a report of what sounded like eight shots near 12th SW and SW Othello [map] just after 11:30 last night. Officers “found evidence of a shooting on the grass.” No injuries or property damage reported. Nobody in the area saw the shooting but police were told a blue Jeep was seen heading southbound on 12th right after the shots.