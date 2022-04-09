CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Recognize any of the Bellevue Rare Coins robbers?

After the Bellevue Rare Coins holdup in The Junction on Wednesday, we asked if the store had security images or video to release. Tonight, they have sent several images.

The store describes the robbers only as “3 young black males, one with an odd limp.” As shown in the image above, the robbers also smashed jewelry display cases.

As reported here Thursday, the store closed after the robbery, for what’s described as remodeling and security updating, “bringing all protocols and equipment up-to-date with state of the art security,” which they plan to do at their other stores too.

If you have any information about the robbers’ identities, you can call Seattle Police and refer to incident # 22-085753.