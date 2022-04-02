COUNTDOWN: 6 weeks until first West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day since 2019

We’re now six weeks away from the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – first one since 2019! If you’re planning a WSCGSD sale on Saturday, May 14, 2022 – second Saturday in May – registration starts this Monday (April 4th). Everyone who registers gets onto the map that’ll be part of the guide we create in clickable/printable formats, to be published a week in advance of the big day. Official WSCGSD hours on May 14th will be 9 am-3 pm as always, but as long as sellers cover that window, they can start earlier and/or end later if they choose – the added hours can be part of the sale description in the guide. Watch here on WSB for the announcement and link when registration starts Monday!