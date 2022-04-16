COUNTDOWN: 4 weeks until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day returns

4 weeks from today – Saturday, May 14 – West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is back for the first time since 2019! 140 sales of all sizes are registered as of tonight – individual sales, block sales, business sales, school-benefit sales, and more. We’ll keep registration open until at least April 26th, so if you are still deciding whether to have a sale, you have about a week and a half left to settle on how you want to be part of this one big day of person-to-person recycling. If you’re ready to register – have your up-to-20-words listing ready, and find the signup form here! Sale hours are 9 am-3 pm on May 14th, with some sellers adding earlier and/or later hours; the map/guide will be available online one week in advance so you can see who’s selling what/where!