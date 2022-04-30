COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day!

From the sale with the gorilla suit, to the “Goofy Goths’ Garage Sale,” to the “2 designers with too much stuff” to sales with specialties (art glass and plants, for example), 320+ sales are signed up for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, which is now two weeks away – Saturday, May 14th. We are working on the map and list right now, so that it’ll be available one week in advance for you to see which sales are near you, which sales are offering items that interest you, etc. Over the years of WSCGSD – which dates back to 2005 – people have said that meeting neighbors has been the most fun part, and after the past two years, that’s something for which many have yearned. And then of course we’ve all been dealing with the West Seattle Bridge closure – one sale description even notes, “The bridge went down, our closets filled up.” 98116 has the most registered sales, followed by 98126, and close on its heels, 98136. You’ll see them all on the map by this time next week. 9 am to 3 pm are the official sale hours, but some are starting earlier, some are ending later, and a handful are adding extra days – several are starting Friday, several continuing Sunday. Watch here for more previews in the days ahead, plus the map/guide when it’s ready (our WSCGSD archive will always start with the most-recent story)!