COUNTDOWN: 1 month to West Seattle Food Bank’s hybrid ‘Instruments of Change’ gala

One month from tomorrow, the West Seattle Food Bank welcomes supporters both in-person and online for this year’s “Instruments of Change” benefit gala. It’s happening on Saturday, May 14th, in-person at 6 pm at the Seattle Design Center in SODO, online at 7:30 pm. This is a fundraiser for the WSFB’s work fighting food insecurity and homelessness. If you attend in person, you can expect happy hour, games, dinner, silent and live auctions, and the program; online, expect a pre-program virtual happy hour with chat games, virtual bidding on the silent and live auctions, and the program. There’s also an option for online guests to have the same dinner delivered that in-person guests will enjoy, from West Seattleite-owned Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering. You can buy your ticket – or register for the free online event – by going here. (WSB is media sponsor for this year’s Instruments of Change.) P.S. Want to donate something for this year’s auction? You can do that here.