CORONAVIRUS: West Seattle and countywide updates – what’s up, what’s down

After a third week of reduced restriction, it’s time to again check where key local numbers stand, via the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard. Cases are up for a second week, but hospitalizations and deaths continue trending downward:

*51 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 281 new daily cases countywide (up from 183 when we checked a week ago)

*23 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 3 new hospitalizations daily (down from 4 a week ago)

*38 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 2 deaths daily (down from 3 a week ago)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*157 cases between 3/14 and 3/28, up from 140 between 2/27 and 3/13

*4 hospitalizations between 3/14 and 3/28, up from 3 between 2/27 and 3/13

*No deaths between 3/14 and 3/28, down from 1 between 2/27 and 3/13

And checking vaccination rates:

*80.4 percent of all King County residents have completed the series (up .1% from a week ago)

*85.2 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the series (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (note that 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 87.5% (up .1% from a week earlier)

98116 – 92.2% (up .1% from a week earlier)

98126 – 83% (unchanged from a week earlier)

98136 – 93.2% (up .1% from a week earlier)

98146 – 82.2% (up .1% from a week earlier)

VACCINATION AND TESTING: Although the city’s West Seattle clinic has permanently closed, you can still find vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays), the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 7:30 am-3 pm Monday-Friday), and the Curative van at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury, 8 am-noon Tuesday-Friday).