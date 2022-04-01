COMMENT COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Transportation Coalition’s workshop to help you have your say on light rail

We’ve been mentioning in our coverage of West Seattle light-rail planning that the West Seattle Transportation Coalition would be presenting a workshop to help you shape your feedback, whatever it is. Details are now set for that event. It’ll be both in-person and online, 6-9 pm next Thursday (April 7th), at American Legion Post 160 in The Triangle (3618 SW Alaska). Sound Transit will be there too, but this isn’t a sit-down-and-watch-a-long-presentation meeting, WSTC says:

Our aims for the workshop include: ● Understanding what a public comment is and why it is needed ● How to write effective public comments that get meaningful results ● How to back up your comment

If you want to watch the livestream instead of attending in person, you’ll find the link (and the full announcement) in our calendar listing. Comment deadline for the light-rail Draft Environmental Impact Statement is April 28th.