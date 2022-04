From Neighborhood House, word that this class still has openings:

The Ready to Work ESOL and job skills program is still enrolling for spring quarter. Students must live in Seattle and be 18 or older. Class is in-person at Neighborhood House AND on Zoom. Computers and hotspots are provided. This class is for people who want to get a job in the next 6 months. Classes started this week. Reach out to Katie to ask questions or sign up: 206-335-6170 or katiel@nhwa.org.