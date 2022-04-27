CAN YOU HELP? Watch for possibly entangled bird

That’s a Common Loon, photographed by Rick Rasmussen last year. One seen in West Seattle waters earlier today might be in trouble, and community naturalist Kersti Muul asked if we’d put out the word for you to watch for that loon. Kersti says it was “last seen 200 yards from shore, north of the UW buoy off Lowman Beach,” around 1:30 pm, “possibly entangled … thrashing about and not diving at all.” She says plans were being made to rescue it by boat if needed, but they haven’t spotted it again. If you do, text our hotline (206-293-6302) and we’ll forward.