BIZNOTES: TACOntainer’s future; Gigi’s Café; Rue Therapeutics

TACONTAINER’S FUTURE: When Victor closed the unique taco truck on Alki two months ago (aside from occasional openings), he said someone was preparing to take it over. That fell through. So it’s available – here’s his pitch:

Available for lease right away and up until March 2023. It may be possible to extend, but that is uncertain as the container might need to be moved to a different location in spring of 2023. Water, electrical and sewer is connected. All equipment and kitchen supplies included. Everything is up to code, licensed, permitted and last inspected by Seattle Public Health in March 2022. Self ordering kiosk and the kitchen display system for automated orders can be included as well. For lease amount and terms please contact Victor at 808-352-1779 or TACOntainerSeattle@gmail.com.

GIGI’S CAFE: Chef Gino Williamson says his hopes of taking over the Super 24 building on Delridge didn’t work out, because he couldn’t work out the lease terms with the owner, so he’s still looking for somewhere to open a bricks-and-mortar restaurant (to be named Gigi’s Café, after his daughter). Meantime, his mobile food business TheHomeSkillit.com is continuing to rove – you might have seen him recently on Webster by The Home Depot and Southwest Precinct, and he is taking nightly call-in dinner orders online.

RUE THERAPEUTICS: Josie emailed the announcement of her new business: